Midsomer Murders cast and spoilers from Til Death Us Do Part episode

Midsomer Murders returns to ITV tonight - but who's on the cast of Til Death Us Do Part episode?

Back for a 20th series, Midsomer Murders features DCI John Barnaby solving the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The latest new episode of 2020 airs on Monday, January 6 at 8:30PM on ITV.

You can watch and catch up with episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter for the 20th anniversary series, with Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

Annette Badland joins the cast as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of the Til Death Us Do Part episode are:

Laurel Newman - Kelly Brook

Gavin Webster - Michael Fox

Phil Webster - Nick Hancock

Hazel Webster - Fenella Woolgar

Serena Madison - Camilla Arfwedson

Juliet Evans - Gabrielle Glaister

Mostyn Cartwright - Andrew Knott

Jordan Briggs - Colin McFarlane

Grace Briggs - Ella Balinska

Aisha Khalique - Maya Sondhi

Marcia Jackson - Liz Fraser

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In Til Death Us Do Part, when Barnaby is dragged along to the wedding of Sarah’s friend Hazel’s son, the last thing he expects to find himself doing is investigating a murder.

But when Sarah discovers the body of the Bride, controversial radio talk show host Laurel, ‘squeezed to death’ by her own wedding dress corset, Barnaby must look more closely at his fellow wedding guests - is one of them a murderer?

New husband Gavin is convinced that Laurel’s death had everything to do with her outspoken nature on her radio show; she had been receiving odd packages, including roadkill, in the post in the months leading up to her death!

And so Winter’s attention soon turns to her unique community of nocturnal listeners: the Nightshift workers, the insomniacs, the lunatics and the lonely.... the people for whom this radio show is a lifeline in the middle of the night.

Barnaby and Winter also visit Serena; Gavin’s scorned ex-fiancée and local wedding dress designer. She explains that 2 years previously Gavin had left her broken hearted when he jilted her at the altar, even getting his younger brother Noel to tell her the bad news on his behalf.

Barnaby and Winter's investigation leads them to a local wedding fayre. They are there in time for the fashion show, but as they wait in the audience they are horrified when a second murder is carried out in front of them. Someone is brutally murdered with a tampered confetti cannon. The victim happens to also be dressed as a bride.

On Hazel’s request, Sarah goes to visit elderly wedding guest Mrcia, who gives Barnaby and Winter another lead; Marcia says she saw Laurel approach a figure in the darkness shortly before she died; someone who seemed to have a hunch back who was smoking a cigarette...

This incredibly specific and ever so slightly bizarre description of the killer gives Barnaby and Winter a new focus in their investigation, but will they hone in on their elusive ‘bride killer’ in time to save victim number 3?

