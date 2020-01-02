Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade will air to celebrate 2020 this week.

The new special will follow on from 2019's Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade will see us move into the new decade in style.

Quizmaster Jimmy Carr will be joined by a panel of celebrity teams primed and ready to answer questions on the goings on of the past 10 years.

Jimmy will offer his unique Big Fat Quiz spin on everything from the past decade as the teams are quizzed on subjects from history and music to film, TV and science.

Joining Jimmy to set the questions will be a series of familiar faces and Big Quiz favourites including Mitchell Brook Primary School, Charles Dance and Jon Snow

Making up the teams are Claudia Winkleman & Nish Kumar, Joe Lycett & Alan Carr and Stacey Solomon & Jonathan Ross.

They'll compete for the Big Fat Quiz crown when The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade will air on Thursday, January 2 on Channel 4 from 9PM.

You'll be able to watch the episode online as it airs or catch up shortly after via the All4 player here.

Having aired on Boxing Day, Jimmy put a panel of top celebrity teams to the test as he presented his annual big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

This year's line up of teams were Dara O'Briain & Maya Jama, Asim Chaudhry & Roisin Conaty and Richard Ayoade & Noel Fielding.

