Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? celebrity special line up and episodes

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'s Celebrity specials are here - who's on the line up and when are the episodes on TV?

ITV has confirmed a five part instalment of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for 2021 featuring celebrity contestants.

Just like in the main show, they'll sit in the hot seat to try and win £1 million for their chosen charities, with four lifelines to help them along the way.

But who's taking part and when is the next episode on TV?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'s Celebrity line up and episodes

Episode 1 - Tuesday, 16 November at 9PM

Taking part are Robert Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 17 November at 9PM

On the line up are Jimmy Carr, Christine Ohuruogu and Alex Beresford.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 18 November at 9PM

Celebrity contestants are comedians Meera Syal and Jim Moir.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 19 November at 9PM

Those answering the questions are Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Sam Quek.

Episode 5 - Sunday, 28 November at 9PM

Line up to be announced.

Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, episodes will be available to watch on TV on ITV and online via ITV Hub.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will see each contestant have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning the top prize, helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience; Phone a Friend and 50:50.

New lifeline; Ask The Host, will also be back for after its first introduction last year in 2018.

As yet no celebrity has won the top prize - could it happen this year?

Meanwhile you can apply to take part in Who Wants To Be Millionaire's future episodes online here.

Entries close 18 February, 2022.