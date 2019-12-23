Billionaire Boy airs today on BBC One - meet the cast and find out about the original book here!

Based on David Walliams’ book of the same name, Billionaire Boy first aired in 2016.

The hour-long feature will air again tonight (Monday, December 23) at 4:45PM on BBC One.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Len, who makes a billion from inventing a new toilet roll, and his 12 year-old son Joe, who appears to have everything he could want - but what he really needs is a friend.

Billionaire Boy cast

The cast includes John Thomson (The Fast Show, Cold Feet) as Joe’s dad, Len, who invents a new toilet roll - Bumfresh - making him millions. Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Catherine Tate Show) is Sapphire Diamond, a 40-something hand model who still likes to pretend she’s 21 and is dating Len for his money.

Playing Joe’s shy and very nervous head teacher is James Fleet (Vicar Of Dibley, Partners In Crime), while Rebecca Front (The Thick Of It) plays Joe’s firm but fair opera-loving teacher.

There’s also an appearance from Warwick Davis (Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Harry Potter, Life’s Too Short) playing himself, in the role of the family's celebrity butler. Joe is played by Elliot Sprakes in his first major TV role.

David Walliams (Little Britain, Big School, Britain’s Got Talent) plays Mrs Trafe, a dinner lady at Joe’s school who is described as 'dirty and old' and 'dreadful at cooking'.

Completing the cast are Anthony O'Donnell as Mr Bruise, Bryn Terfel as himself, Nathan Waight as Bob, Harish Patel as Raj, Tupele Dorgu as Julie and Connie Campbell as Maddie.

David said of the cast: "I am thrilled we have put together another all-star cast of comedy greats for this adaptation."

David Walliams' Billionaire Boy book was originally published in 2010 and you can purchase a copy online here.

Alongside the book and its TV adaption, there is also a stage adaption playing in London's West End this Christmas.