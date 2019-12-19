The MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 winner has been revealed - recap all the results from the series.

MasterChef: The Professionals started with 48 contestants, competing across four heats.

12 chefs started the week in each heat with a series of challenges leaving just 3 chefs progressing through to the next stage. The heats left a line up of 12 contestants who faced the Knockout Week. Four more were eliminated, leaving eight chefs for the semi-final rounds.

After a further four eliminations just four contestants remained for this week's final and tonight (December 19) saw the winner crowned.

WINNER: Stuart (Stu) Deeley - Instagram username: @stuart_deeley

RUNNER UP: Olivia Burt - Instagram username: @cheflivburt

RUNNER UP: Exose - Instagram username: @chef_exose/

ELIMINATED IN THE FINALS: Yann Florio - Instagram username: @yann_florio.

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Andrew

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Arbinder Singh Dugal - Instagram username: @arbinderdugal

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Freddie Innes - Instagram username: chef_freddie11

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Malin De Silva - Instagram username: @chefmaldesilva

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Monty Stonehewer

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Tom Lowe - Twitter username: @tomchef123

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Steve Wilson - Instagram username: @chefstevenwilson

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: James C

Catch up on MasterChef: The Professionals

MasterChef: The Professionals aired at 8PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The final three outstanding professionals, who had continued to stretch their abilities and surprise and dazzle the MasterChef judges with incredible plates of food, faced one last challenge - to cook the best three courses of their lives.

They returned for the last time to the MasterChef kitchen and spent three hours creating a starter, main and dessert that showcase their exceptional culinary abilities. In this moment, everything was laid bare for the judges, as their plates exposed how far they had come and the magic of their unique cookery.

They could not falter as they battled to display everything they had to offer - their talent for flavour and creativity, their ability to remain calm and controlled under immense pressure and to flawlessly deliver three plates of incredible food.

The reward was immeasurable, as their career could change forever when the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 is crowned champion.