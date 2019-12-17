Gold Digger cast and spoilers from new BBC One drama

Gold Digger is a brand new drama airing on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

BBC One domestic noir Gold Digger is about a woman falling in love with a much younger man and the affect it has on her already damaged family.

The new series conncludes on Tuesday, December 17 at 9PM.

Six episodes will air weekly, available on TV and online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Gold Digger cast

Julia Ormond plays Julia Day, a woman turning 60, feeling increasingly adrift from her children and like she’s not sure of her place in the world any more.

Ben Barnes plays Benjamin Greene, a thirty-something copywriter with a shrouded past.

Alex Jennings plays Ted Day, Julia's ex-husband.

Sebastian Armesto plays Patrick Day, Julia's high-achieving eldest son.

Jemima Rooper plays Della Day, Julia's middle child whose finger is permanently on the self-destruct button.

Archie Renaux plays Leo Day, the baby of the family who still lives with his mother and idolises his father.

Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Marsha, Julia's former best friend Marsha

Julia McKenzie plays Hazel, Ted's mother.

Gold Digger spoilers

In tonight's sixth and final episode, in the wake of the damning revelations about Benjamin (Ben Barnes), Julia (Julia Ormond) returns to Devon to confront the fact it’s her wedding day.

She’s all set to offload onto Della, when her daughter interrupts. She is so sorry that no one supported her mother over Benjamin, and Julia's bravery in sticking to her guns has inspired Della to finally grow up and invite Emily (Maeve Dermody) to the wedding. Julia can’t ruin this for her daughter so she seeks out Ted instead.

Ted says that he knew she wouldn’t be able to go through with the wedding, and tells her he still loves her and they could be together and happy, like they used to be. But Julia skewers his notion of the past, finally forcing Ted to confront what he did...

You can also pre-order the series on DVD here.