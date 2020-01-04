The Mallorca Files cast and spoilers from new BBC One drama

The Mallorca Files is the new BBC One - here's the cast and all you need to know.

Set amongst the vibrant international community of the eponymous Spanish island, The Mallorca Files centres around the clash of personalities between a British and German detective who have very different approaches to policing.

Yet despite - or perhaps because of - their very different approaches, the sleuths form a perfect complementary partnership as they do battle to solve each new crime.

The Mallorca Files cast

Elen Rhys (Keeping Faith, Ordinary Lives, Broadchurch) plays self-confessed introverted Brit Miranda Blake, who takes her career (as well as everything else in life) seriously.

Julian Looman (Pagan Peak, Prey, Cop Stories) plays Miranda’s German partner-in-crime-solving, Max Winter - a classic extrovert who is unashamedly unconventional and not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.

Tanya Moodie (Discovery of Witches, Sherlock, Trouble in Mind, The House That Will Not Stand) appears the recurring role of Miranda’s London boss, Abbey Parker.

Aidan McArdle (Mr Selfridge and Humans) joins the opening episode as Niall Taylor, a former gang member turned grass, under Miranda’s charge as the series opens, while Amy Beth Hayes (Mr Selfridge, Black Mirror, The Syndicate) guest stars in a later episode of The Mallorca Files as the widow of an author, who comes to a gory end while looking to unearth a hidden secret and who has a secret of her own to keep under wraps.

Joining the UK cast, The Mallorca Files boasts a wealth of European talent too. Series regulars include Maria Fernández-Ache (Holby City, Anti-Social, Lost in Karastan) who plays Ines Villegas, the Palma Police Chief who reluctantly oversees the Anglo-German partnership of Miranda and Max.

Nacho Aldeguer (Borgia, Cuéntame, Manolete) joins the team as Palma Police pathologist, Federico Ramis. Tabata Cerezo (The Night Manager, Altamira, Terminator) also takes on a recurring role as Max’s clever, free-spirited girlfriend, Carmen Lorenzo, while German actor Denis Schmidt (Dark, SOKO Stuttgart, Club der roten Bänder) plays Christian, Max’s best friend (and long-term bad influence) from Germany.

Adding authenticity to the Balearic-based series are Spanish guest stars including Goya-award-winner Jan Cornet (The Skin We Live In; Risen; El Barco); Olga Hueso (Como Ser Feliz Y Disfrutarlo; Bolivar; Hazlo Por Mi); Nur Levi (Punta Escarleta; Hablar) and Pablo Scola (The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Stop Over in Hell, Presunto Culpable).

The Mallorca Files episodes and how to watch

The first series of The Mallorca Files has ten episodes.

All episodes of series one are currently available on BBC iPlayer HERE or alternatively you can watch episodes week days on BBC One where the series is being repeated on Saturday nights from 5:30PM.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first series, a second season has already been confirmed to air in 2020.

Dan McGolpin, BBC Controller Programming and iPlayer, said: "With the nights drawing in, the time is right to transport yourself to sunnier climes by watching The Mallorca Files on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer from later this month.

"People are going to love spending time with Miranda and Max in this exciting and stylish first series and I’m delighted to announce that our crime-fighting duo will return for more capers in 2020.”