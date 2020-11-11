MasterChef: The Professionals judges and how the 2020 series works

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 has arrived on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The new series of MasterChef: The Professionals starts on BBC One in November, switching from its previous home on BBC Two.

Here's all you need to know about the thirteenth series...

Watch MasterChef: The Professionals on TV and online

The new series is currently airing three episodes a week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

All the episodes will air at 9PM on BBC One.

You can also watch episodes and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.

MasterChef: The Professionals judges

MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 will see will welcome Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing, highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace all return to the show.

They will be side by side once again to preside over the UK’s most revered cooking competition.

The trio are determined to discover the hottest new talent - where outstanding skills, commitment and creativity need to be on display to ultimately become worthy of the prestigious Professional MasterChef title.

The show's narrator is Sean Pertwee.

How MasterChef: The Professionals works this year

MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 begins with 32 contestants, who start competing in groups of four in one of eight heats.

In each heat the chefs will take a number of challenges, including the infamous Skills Test, before two are sent home and two make it through to the Quarter Finals.

Each of the Quarter Final will see four chefs from the heats compete. Another series of tests await them before the judges pick three to continue to the semi-finals.

Those that make it that far face just one more round of challenges before the final where they cook to be crowned MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2020.

