Doc Martin available now on DVD and streaming

All series of ITV drama Doc Martin are now available to purchase and watch on DVD and streaming.

Martin Clunes returned to Cornwall to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic for the latest series in 2019.

It was the ninth series of the hit show, shot on location in picturesque Port Isaac with all regular members of the cast returning to reprise their roles.

Get Doc Martin Series 1-9 on DVD here

Stream or download Doc Martin online

Alternatively, all series of Doc Martin are available to stream online via BritBox here.

You can also download episodes via Amazon Prime Video here or via iTunes HERE.

In the latest series (season 9), Martin Clunes stars as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in eight run of new episodes.

Set in Cornwall, all regular members of the cast also reprise their roles: Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin’s wife, Louisa Ellingham, who has resigned from her job as headmistress at the local school to pursue a new career in child counselling.

Returning to this ninth series, Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth. Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom is the doctor’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell is pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

Martin said: “We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television.”

Repeat episodes currently air on ITV Tuesday nights at 7PM.