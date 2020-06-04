First Dates Hotel 2020: Meet tonight's singletons looking for love in Italy...

First Dates Hotel is back for 2020 with its latest series tonight - here's all you need to know.

A new six-part series is currently airing Thursday nights on Channel 4.

Fred Sirieix and the team return for a new series, as singletons from across the UK check in to the ultimate Latin love hotel deep in the Italian countryside.

This series promises to be the most romantic and sauciest yet as daters of all ages indulge their deepest desires in five-star luxury.

Watch First Dates Hotel 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 series of First Dates Hotel started on Thursday, April 30 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 9PM over six weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player, where all past episodes are also available to watch.

First Dates Hotel spoilers

The First Dates Hotel is back for series 5 with its sixth episode tonight (June 4).

In this evening's episode, the 2020 summer season of love concludes at the First Dates Hotel.

In this first instalment of the current series, Fred Sirieix and his team of cupids are pulling out all the stops to go out on a high.

Propping up the pool bar is 23-year-old cat lover Zoe. Her date Joseph makes a very nervous first impression. But some witty repartee and a revelation about his own cat might be enough to encourage Zoe to let her guard down.

James has decided to extend his stay at the hotel in the hope of meeting his soulmate. The chemistry is tangible with six-foot-six Max from Oxford.

First Dates Hotel airs at 9PM on Channel 4 on Thursday nights.