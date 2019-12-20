Looking for Christmas gift ideas? Here are 12 TV shows that have been turned into boardgames.

From quiz shows to drama, Love Island to Strictly Come Dancing, almost every TV series imaginable has a companion game.

Monopoly Game of Thrones - Buy here

Based on the hit TV series from HBO: Game of thrones fans can travel the legendary lands of Westeros as you buy, sell and trade locations from the seven kingdoms in this edition of the monopoly game. Recommended for adults, The Game of Thrones Monopoly game makes an ideal gift for enthusiasts of the show. Buy it online here

Would I Lie to You? - Buy here

A game of quick thinking that calls for a cool head and a poker face! Based on the hit TV show Would I Lie To You, some of the facts are true, some are not… it's for you to decide! Buy it online here

Friends: The One With The Ball Party Game Buy here

How long can you last without dropping the ball, inspired by the Friends episode, "The One with the Ball," players compete against friends and family to see how long they can last through five ball-tossing, ball-balancing, ball-challenging rounds, with 50 challenges and the ball, the game builds momentum until you’re incorporating multiple challenges into your throws like, “Occupation Dinosaur,” “You Ate My Sandwich,” and “Monica, Monica, Have a Happy Hanukkah.” Recommended for two to four players, ages 12 and up. Buy it online here

Strictly Come Dancing Board Game - Buy here

Compete in this exciting game inspired by the thrilling and glamorous TV treasure Strictly Come Dancing. Journey through training answering trivia questions, taking challenges and performing mini dance offs, to win as many votes as you can. Buy it online here

Love Island: The Game - Buy here

Love Island The Game allows you to experience a taste of Islander life with this collection of fun and flirty challenges. Do you have what it takes to be crowned the winning couple? Buy it online here

The Crystal Maze Board Game - Buy here

This board game is based on Channel 4’s iconic adventure gameshow. Teamwork is paramount as you voyage through the four themed time zones, packed with a medley of mental, mystery, skill and physical games. Success is rewarded in the shape of precious time crystals and the more crystals you win, the more time you’ll get to spend scrambling for gold tokens in the game’s furious finale. Buy it online here

Catchphrase Board Game - Buy here

Play the hit TV game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern at home! Each player hosts a round of Individual, Rapid-Fire and Super Catch Phrase puzzles. There are Bonus Catch Phrases to solve and Mr. Chips to hold up the Catch Phrase cards. Buy it online here

First Dates: A Super-Awkward Party Game for Adults - Buy here

Find out how compatible you and your mates would be on a date. Pick a partner and get ready for a first date you’ll never forget (no matter how hard you try). This adult party game is for 17+ and requires 4 – 8 players. Buy it online here

Tipping Point - Buy here

Based on the highly popular TV game show, Tipping Point combines general knowledge questions and answers with nail-biting unpredictability. By answering questions correctly, players win tokens to drop into the electronic Tipping Point machine. Which of the four drop zones will give you the biggest pay-out? Buy it online here

The Chase Board Game - Buy here

In this family board game, players must stay one step ahead of the Chasers - ruthless and brilliant quiz geniuses determined to stop you winning, at all costs! Begin by starting the electronic timer and answering a minute’s worth of quick-fire questions to build up to the £50,000 in the Cash Builder round before each contestant goes head to head with one of the five Chasers. Buy it online here

Who Wants to be a Millionaire Game - Buy here

Try to climb your way to £1 million by answering a series of tricky multiple choice questions, with help from the classic life lines as seen in the show. Ideal for ages 12+ Buy it here.

Blankety Blank Card Game - Buy here

Based on the classic TV game show this is a hilarious game of filling in the blanks. With three rounds to play ‑ blankety blank, super match game and head to head ‑ this card game will take you on a Nostalgia trip that will get you thinking and laughing. Buy it here.