Here’s all you need to know about ITV drama Manhunt from the cast to the number of episodes.

Manhunt tells the true story of how serial killer Levi Bellfield was brought to justice for his shocking crimes.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Rillington Place, Strike Back) and produced by Buffalo Pictures, Manhunt uncovers the real life story of how the murder of French student, Amelie Delagrange, on Twickenham Green in August 2004 was eventually linked to the murders of Marsha McDonnell in 2003, and the abduction and murder of Milly Dowler in 2002.

With the full co-operation of former DCI Colin Sutton, Manhunt dramatises the hunt to find the killer, following detailed and painstaking investigation by the former London Metropolitan police detective and his team, as they dedicated themselves to finding Amelie’s killer, and pursuing links to the other murders.

Manhunt series one cast

Acclaimed actor Martin Clunes takes the role of former Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, who tenaciously tracked down serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Alongside Clunes, Celyn Jones plays Levi Bellfield while Claudie Blakley plays Louise Sutton, Colin’s wife. Katie Lyon plays DS Jo Brunt, Steffan Rhodri plays DC Neil Jones and Stephen Wight plays DC Clive Grace who investigate the crimes together with Colin.

See a list of further casting below..

Steve Furst plays DC Gary Cunningham

Jay Taylor plays DI Chris Saunders

James Puddephatt plays DC Gary Fuller

Peter Forbes plays DCS Andy Murphy

Philip McGinley plays DS Norman Griffths

Nicholas Burns plays DI Richard Ambrose

Cornelius Booth plays DCI Dave Cobb

Anna Burnett Anna Burnett plays Kat Sutton

Michèle Belgrand-Hodgson plays Dominque Delagrange

Stephane Cornicard plays Jean-Francois Delagrange

Kiera Bell plays Amélie Delagrange

Watch Manhunt on TV and online

Manhunt originally aired in 2019. The series will repeat on ITV1 from Wednesday, 7 June at 9PM. The drama has three episodes which will continue nightly on Thursday, 8 June and Friday, 9 June at 9PM.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “On 19th August 2004 French student Amelie Delagrange is found on Twickenham Green with fatal head injuries. Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton of the Metropolitan Police is appointed as Senior Investigating Officer, tasked with leading the investigation.”

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online via ITVX now. You can also watch the second series, which tells the real life story of the police pursuit of notorious serial rapist Delroy Grant.