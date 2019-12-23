A host of celebrities appearing on The Crystal Maze's Christmas special has been revealed.

The Crystal Maze returns TONIGHT with an all-new line up of stars for a festive special.

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will be back to guide a glittering array of fearless famous faces through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

The five celebrity contestants will take on a host of skill, physical, mental and mystery challenges, in the hope of winning crystals that can be exchanged for time in the iconic Crystal Dome.

Captaining the team is Catherine Tyldesley with an all-star line-up featuring Shirley Ballas, Gareth Malone, Scarlett Moffatt and Nish Kumar.

But Maze Master Richard Ayoade refuses to enter into the festive spirit - especially when he discovers there's a Santa's Grotto installed in the Aztec zone with Richard Wilson playing Father Christmas.

Which celebs will emerge triumphant when they face the mental, physical, skill and mystery games that await them inside the maze…and who will end up in the foggy bog?

The Crystal Maze's Christmas Celebrity special airs TONIGHT Monday, December 23 at 10PM on Channel 4.

The Crystal Maze's Christmas special follows a new set of celebrity episodes earlier in 2019 which you can watch online via the All4 player.

This year saw The Crystal Maze introduce the first brand new zone since the 1990s.

Describing the new Eastern Zone, Channel 4 teased: "Influenced by the historic art, architecture and monuments of East Asia, the zone will feature five games rooms for eight new games, set around a lily pond, cherry blossom trees and ornate vases.

"The new zone will join the Futuristic, Aztec and Industrial Zones, with all four featuring a host of challenging new puzzles in the forthcoming series."