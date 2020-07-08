Naked Attraction returns for new series - and here's how you can apply

Naked Attraction will return for a sixth series on Channel 4 in 2020, it's been confirmed.

The unique dating series that bares all in the quest for true love has been re commissioned for a new run.

The daring dating show, hosted by fully clothed TV presenter Anna Richardson, sees the picker will once again whittle down a group of six potential suitors, who are stood naked in a pod, one body part at a time, based on what they find least attractive.

Last series saw a number of couples successfully find love by baring all, and opened up the conversation about gender, sexuality and body confidence, as well as revealing the truth about what people really find attractive in a naked body.

Naked Attraction strips back the trappings of modern dating to just the naked body and our primal instincts.

Anna Richardson said: “Naked Attraction is such an important series. It’s not just about being naked, it’s about acceptance, individuality and confidence. It’s brave and it’s out there, and I see that as a very positive thing.”

If you are up for naked dating, there's good news.

Applications for series 6 are now open - visit https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/naked-attraction for more information on how to apply for the series. Applicants must be aged 18 or over.

As for what to expect from the application process, former Naked Attraction contestant Gavin previously revealed that budding contestants had to stand naked in front of a camera and interviewer for almost an hour.

He explained: “I went down to Newcastle, sat down and chatted with a camerawoman and a male interviewee. Then they said ‘Can you take your clothes off now and pitch yourself to us?’ It lasted about 45 minutes.

"It wasn’t so awkward, they made me feel at ease.”

Naked Attraction airs on Channel 4. You can catch up on past episodes online at All 4.