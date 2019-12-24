An all star line up of celebrity performers will sing in Christmas Day on ITV tonight.

Carols at Christmas 2019 on ITV airs this evening on ITV from 11:50PM.

Classical musician Myleene Klass leads the congregation of St Elisabeth’s Church in Greater Manchester in a traditional Christmas Eve carol service.

The celebrations include festive performances from singer and songwriter KT Tunstall; musical theatre group Collabro; big band crooner Mark Kingswood and West End Star Marisha Wallace.

It'll be the start of Christmas programming on ITV.

Christmas Day treats include 60 minute specials of Emmerdale (7PM) and Coronation Street (8PM) together with special celebrity versions of Tipping Point (5PM) and The Chase (6PM).

Appearing on Tipping Point will be comedian Joe Pasquale, TV favourite Rustie Lee and actress Nina Wadia, who all hope to land their charities a Christmas gift to remember.

Meanwhile facing The Chasers will be Presenter Kate Thornton, reality star James (Arg) Argent, comedian Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman.

Later at 9PM, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will see Clare Balding, Stephen Mangan and Catherine Tyldesley sit in the hot seat to try and win £1 million for their chosen charities, with four lifelines to help them along the way.

Meanwhile, on Boxing Day you can catch Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs from 6PM before the drama continues on Emmerdale and coronation Street.

James Bond's Skyfall then follows at 8:30PM.