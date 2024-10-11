ITV has officially greenlit a third series of the high-octane drama Trigger Point, with Vicky McClure reprising her lead role as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington.

The second series, which aired earlier this year, attracted an average of 8.1 million viewers and racked up a whopping 30 million streams on ITVX.

McClure, best known for her roles in Line of Duty and This is England, returns as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal officer who faces danger at every turn.

VICKY MCCLURE as Lana Washington.

Alongside her will be returning cast members Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson, and Maanuv Thiara, all reprising their roles as part of Lana’s elite team of explosive experts, known as EXPOs.

Series three promises to turn up the heat as Lana and her team are called in to investigate a bomb threat that soon spirals into something much darker.

What starts as a routine operation quickly becomes a deadly vendetta, with someone out for revenge and targeting individuals across the capital. Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, Lana must race against time to prevent further casualties.

Vicky McClure commented: “Trigger Point is back! We’re all so excited to get going. Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make the next series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show.

“Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana.”

Trigger Point’s third series will be written by Chris Brandon, the creative mind behind Bloodlands. Directing duties will be shared between Jamie Donoghue and Audrey Cooke, while Kristian Dench takes the helm as producer.

Filming for series three will take place in London in 2025.