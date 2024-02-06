On tonight’s Love Island, new bombshells stir up the villa with daring dares and strategic grafting, leading to a tense recoupling that promises to reshape relationships and alliances.

This evening The villa comes alive as three new blonde bombshells step in, immediately spicing things up with a risqué game of dares.

Joe, Jess and Eve waste no time in delving into the personal preferences of their fellow Islanders, prompting confessions about attractions, fantasies of threesomes, and suspicions on who’s most likely to cheat.

In the midst of the game, bombshell Joe is dared to “Snog the Islander with the best chat.” He picks Molly, sparking speculation among the group.

Molly & Callum

Georgia S chimes in, hinting at a backstory between Joe and Molly by asking: “Was that the first time Mol?”

Josh then faces his own challenge: “Snog one Islander who is here for love and another who is here for the followers.” After choosing Sophie for love, he paces, contemplating his next move.

Immediately following the game, Joe doesn’t waste a moment to start grafting with the girls.

He pulls Molly aside for a chat, probing into her relationship with Tom. “How are things going with you and Tom?” he inquires.

Molly responds: “Yeah, good. We’ve not obviously closed off from one another…we’ve not had that conversation.”

Joe’s flirting continues as he converses with Arabella, boldly stating: “Obviously I think you’re a very attractive girl, there is no denying that. That’s why we flirt and stuff. Obviously, you find me attractive too, which is great.”

Arabella’s playful rebuttal: “Have I ever said that?” is met with Joe’s confident: “No, but I can tell, which is awesome.”

Sophie & Josh

With Molly and Tom’s status still undefined, Joe’s interest remains a hot topic. Will he see an opportunity to pursue Molly, or will his interactions with other girls keep his options wide open?

Later, the tension mounts as Joe receives a text: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling where Jess, Eve and Joe will pick first. #FeelsBeforeFriends #MainCharacterEnergy.”

Joe warns: “Keep your girls close, boys,” to which Toby responds: “The power, Joe, is all on these shoulders here.”

Later that night, the Islanders gather around the firepit for the recoupling but who will the bombshells pick?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.