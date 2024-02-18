Tonight’s Love Island spoilers as HUGE twist shocks villa

A savage twist shocks the Love Island All Stars villa tonight ahead of Monday’s grand final.

For the first time in Love Island history, all of the dumped Islanders from the show make a surprise return to the villa.

In an epic turn of events, all dumped All Star Islanders head back – to the surprise of the remaining cast.

Former Islanders return

As the girls chat on the balcony they soon notice their former Islanders all making their way into the Villa.

Molly shouts: “Oh my God, my heart is pounding.”

Georgia H receives a text and reads: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Georgia H then says: “Guys, I think whatevers about to happen is going to be savage.”

But why are the dumped All Star Islanders here?

With the final on Monday, it seeems not everyone is going to make it to the end.

Elsewhere tonight, after a turbulent 24 hours for Anton and Georgia H, Anton confides in Toby on how he is feeling.

Toby says: “In here, I feel like you feel everything. The good, the bad…”

Anton says: “I feel like a lot of it, I’ve just been holding it in for weeks and it all came out last night.”

Toby says: “You do have to depend on your couple in here a lot of the time. To be your rock, your person you can lean on…”

Will Anton and Georgia H be able to clear the air and move their connection forward?

Love Island All Stars airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The final will take place on Monday.