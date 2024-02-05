Tonight’s Love Island spoilers as Arabella confronts Georgia

In the Love Island villa tonight, tensions rise as Georgia S grapples with her feelings between Callum and Toby after Arabella’s confrontation, while Josh and Joanna’s secret terrace chat hints at a potential new romance amidst the fallout.

Tension escalates in the Villa as Arabella seeks out Georgia S for a crucial conversation, following the shockwaves sent through the group by Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Arabella lays bare her feelings, saying: “Obviously, there are still questions I am going through in my head with Toby and I. I’m still hurt, I’m not gonna lie…it hurts when you’re obviously still saying to people you’re confused, I don’t think you are…I asked you if there are still feelings there and you said no…you can’t reignite feelings that easily and quickly.”

In response, Georgia S is caught in a moment of honesty, admitting: “I never ever knew Toby had them feelings for me at the firepit…it’s really difficult because I really like two people.”

Arabella then advises: “And that’s ok to like two people but you’ve got to literally sit down and work out what you want and who you see more with…I think you need to say to yourself tomorrow I need to make a decision.”

Will Georgia S heed Arabella’s advice and make a definitive choice between Callum and Toby?

Meanwhile, the aftermath of awards continues to reverberate through the Villa, with Josh seizing the moment to explore new connections.

He discreetly invites Joanna to the terrace for a private chat.

As they delve into their thoughts about the previous night and their current standings, Josh reveals, “If I’m open, I can get to know anybody in here. I think we’re both in the same scenario really…are you a risk taker?”

Joanna hesitantly replies: “Not really but maybe I should be like that.”

To which Josh playfully suggests, “Opposites attract. Maybe you could start making me good? You could be my knight in shining armour…”

Their attempt at secrecy is momentarily threatened when Chris calls out, looking for Joanna.

Will Josh and Joanna come clean about their chat? And have the two opened the door for a new connection to blossom?

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.