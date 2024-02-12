The Traitors star Diane signs up for new reality TV show

The Traitors star Diane Carson is set for another TV appearance fresh from the end of the BBC One series.

However for those hoping to see Diane on the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother, there’s bad news.

Rather than signing up for a stint inside the CBB house, Diane is instead to set to take on a rather different reality TV challenge.

The 63-year-old retired teacher will appear on the next series of Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One later this year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Diana was one of the most popular people to take part in the show.

“Traitors fans will be delighted she’s making an appearance in another BBC prime-time show, and will get the chance to prove she’s not the kitchen disaster her son claims she is.”

Diane’s journey on The Traitors was marked by dramatic moments, including a shocking exit where she had to simulate a “burial” after a fictitious poisoning, a twist that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Her participation in the game was further spiced up by the fact that her relationship with son Ross was concealed from their fellow contestants.

Other names set to appear on the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef are Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore, Ian “H” Watkins of Steps fame, presenter Edith Bowman, Radio 1Xtra’s Snoochie Shy, and Gladiator Nitro, also known as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Celebrity MasterChef is slated for broadcast later this year on BBC One.