The Sympathizer comes to Sky and NOW this May

Sky and streaming platform NOW have unveiled the eagerly awaited official trailer for the new seven-episode limited series, The Sympathizer.

Advertisements

The Sympathizer will be released in May on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Helmed by the dynamic duo of Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, who both serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, the series boasts a super star cast.

Headlining are Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, and Alan Trong.

They are joined by Emmy® winner Sandra Oh and Academy Award® nominee Robert Downey Jr., who is set to dazzle audiences by taking on multiple roles throughout the series.

The Sympathizer brings to screen the gripping narrative of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The story, an espionage thriller with a satirical edge, dives deep into the life of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy entangled in the tumultuous final days of the Vietnam War.

Advertisements

As he navigates his new existence as a refugee in Los Angeles, he discovers that his espionage adventures are far from over.

The series promises to be a thrilling exploration of identity, politics, and the immigrant experience, set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in history.