The Sandman season two cast announced

Netflix has confirmed casting for its second season of The Sandman.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, the first season dropped in 2022.

Gaiman said: “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

Featuring on the cast of season two are Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal.

These new names round out the Endless Family as they join Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Donna Preston as Despair who are returning from Season 1.

Additional Returning cast includes: Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal.

Teasing “astonishing stories” to come, Gaiman added: “Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work.

“There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

