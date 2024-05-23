The Power of Parker returns for second series on BBC One

There’s good news for fans of The Power of Parker with the BBC announcing a second series of the hit comedy.

From BAFTA award-winning writers Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson, the first series of The Power of Parker was the biggest new scripted comedy of 2023.

Set in 1992, amidst the Queen’s annus horribilis, John Major’s new tenure as PM, and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You topping the charts, the show follows the lives of Kath (Sian Gibson), Martin (Conleth Hill), and Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) in Stockport.

Martin Parker has hit rock bottom and is desperate to regain his reputation.

Diane is adjusting to single life and managing a business.

Kath is enjoying her happily ever after with her man and is trying to rekindle her relationship with her sister.

However, Kath’s attempts to help often backfire, jeopardising everything.

As the drama unfolds, they must rely on each other more than ever, but trust remains a fragile commodity.

Sian Gibson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series, and so excited to be back with the dysfunctional Parker family and turn their lives upside down again, with bigger problems and bigger hair.”

Paul Coleman added: “Thrilled to be back in early 90s Stockport, when it still had a Woolies and I received a full student grant.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC commented: “The Power of Parker hit the ground running with its irresistible combination of sharp scripts brimming with jokes, nostalgia, and outstanding comic performances.

“We’re excited about the fun ideas Sian, Paul, and the Boffola Pictures team have faxed over for series two.”

Series one is available now on BBC iPlayer.