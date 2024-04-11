The Night Manager renewed for two more series with Tom Hiddleston

The Night Manager will return for a further two series with Tom Hiddleston, the BBC has confirmed.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine in the drama, which aired its first series in 2016.

Filming on new episodes will begin later this year with the series broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and on Prime Video globally.

Based on the characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager will once again be written by series creator David Farr.

BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls) is attached to direct all six episodes of series two. Stephen Garrett will return to lead the production of the series. Hugh Laurie (All The Light We Cannot See, VEEP) will be an executive producer on the upcoming series.

The Night Manager will pick up with Jonathan Pine eight years after the explosive finale of season one.

The first series of The Night Manager won multiple BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes – including Best Actor for Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston said: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on.

“The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

Creator David Farr commented: “John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honour and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities.

“No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré.

“I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.”

Series one of The Night Manager is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Prime Video globally

