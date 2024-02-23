The Kumars set for a potential TV comeback

Classic British sitcom The Kumars at No. 42 could be making a grand return.

The show, starring Sanjeev Bhaskar, originally premiered in BBC Two in 2001 before moving to BBC One, last airing in 2006.

A six-episode revival followed in 2014, this time airing on Sky 1.

Now a pilot is set to be filmed for a new series, in development by American network Fox.

The trial, titled Meet the Kumars, will see original stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, his wife Meera Syal, and Vincent Ebrahim reprise their roles, promising to bring back the unique blend of scripted comedy, improv, and interview format that won the original series international acclaim.

The format’s journey to the United States isn’t new, with Fox having previously attempted to adapt the series in 2003 with The Ortegas, featuring a Latino-American family and starring Cheech Marin, though it never aired.

In a fresh twist to the cast, Shaheen Khan is set to join as Rani, Sanjeev’s new stepmom. Khan is known for her role as a fictionalised version of comedian Romesh Ranganathan’s mum in Sky’s The Reluctant Landlord.

The so-called ‘presentation’ reel for Meet the Kumars is being produced by Hat Trick Productions, the same company behind the original series.

Managing director Jimmy Mulville told Deadline: “We’re thrilled to be working with Fox on this presentation and look forward to introducing our much loved Kumars family to an American audience.”

The pilot episode is scheduled to be recorded at the BBC’s Elstree Studios on 13 March. You can find tickets online sroaudiences.com