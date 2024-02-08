The Inhaler Tailor as seen on Dragons’ Den

The Inhaler Tailor was one of the products pitched on the latest episode of Dragons’ Den – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Advertisements

The inhaler accessory was pitched to the dragons by William Hogge, an inventor on a mission to take the stigma out of asthma with his. If you liked the pitch, you can purchase find The Inhaler Tailor’s products on Amazon here.

Each product is available in a variety of styles and colours.

The covers are crafted from cutting-edge fabric derived from plant fibres. This material boasts the texture and resilience of leather, yet it’s eco-friendly and completely free from animal products.

Speaking about his product on his website, Will says: “In 2021 I made a handful of inhaler cases for myself, friends and family. We all loved them and so many people asked about them I decided to start a little business making them for other people.

“My wife and I now run a family business with everything being handmade in York, England.”

You can find out more from InhalerTailer.com.

Dragons’ Den’s airs Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One.

This week saw the Den welcome a new Dragon guest. Emma Grede, the London-born CEO of Good American and a founding partner of SKIMS, is eager to secure a smart investment as she became part of the formidable quintet.

Advertisements

Alongside The Inhaler Tailor, pitches this week included friends who have become business partners seek investment for their pioneering frozen food venture.

Plus, an entrepreneur from Hertfordshire aims to expand her Afro hair care brand, and an Irish couple aims to motivate the country with their wellness products and journals The Head Plan, designed to help achieve personal goals.