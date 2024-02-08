The Head Plan from Dragons’ Den

The Head Plan was showcased in the most recent episode of Dragons’ Den, here’s what it’s all about and where you can buy the products.

Couple Denise and Ciaran Bryne pitched the journaling and wellness brand, with their products available purchase online here from Amazon.

Denise shares of their business and story: “Together with my husband, Ciaran, I founded The Head Plan, to help others become the best version of themselves. As a qualified life coach, I am passionate about helping people achieve their life goals, through the power of journaling and visualisation.

“Writing down your goals, practicing gratitude, and becoming conscious of your priorities is truly transformative.

“The Head Plan is more than our products, it’s a movement, and I really hope you can join us, and the tens’ of thousands of other Head Planners in our community. We are growing by the day, and it brings us so much joy to see the impact we are having in peoples lives. I believe in you, and your ability to live your life to it’s greatest potential.”

You can find out more information about the company on TheHeadPlan.com.

Dragons’ Den is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 8PM on BBC One.

In the most recent episode, the programme introduced a new Dragon, Emma Grede. As the CEO of Good American and a founding partner of SKIMS, the London-born entrepreneur is on the lookout for promising investments, joining the show’s impressive line-up.

This episode also featured pitches from a duo of friends turned business partners seeking funding for their innovative frozen food business, a Hertfordshire entrepreneur hoping to grow her Afro hair care brand, and an inventor hoping to take the stigma out of asthma.