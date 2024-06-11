Watch the teaser: The Decameron premieres July 25 on Netflix
Netflix has officially announced the release date for its new series, The Decameron.
Set to launch on July 25th, this soapy dark comedy promises a wild ride through the Italian countryside, filled with wine, drama, and plenty of laughs.
The Decameron takes a modern twist on the 14th-century story collection of the same name. Created by Kathleen Jordan, the show delves into class struggles amidst a pandemic. In 1348, the Black Death ravages Florence, prompting a group of nobles and their servants to seek refuge in a grand villa. What begins as a lavish holiday soon turns into a chaotic scramble for survival as social norms disintegrate.
With an intriguing mix of cunning and outrageous characters, this eight-episode series promises to be a gripping watch. Kathleen Jordan, known for Teenage Bounty Hunters and American Princess, serves as the creator and showrunner.
The cast includes Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer and Tanya Reynolds.
