Ten Pound Poms returns for a second series on BBC One and iPlayer

The BBC has confirmed a second series of its drama Ten Pound Poms.

Stars Michelle Keegan, known for her roles in Fool Me Once and Brassic, Faye Marsay of Game of Thrones and Black Mirror fame, and Warren Brown from The Responder and Luther, are all set to reprise their roles.

The series, penned by the BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Ordinary Lies, Brassic), is produced by Eleven (Sex Education, Red Rose) for BBC One and iPlayer.

Following its debut, Ten Pound Poms quickly became one of the UK’s largest new dramas last year, capturing an impressive 28-day viewer figure of 7.7 million. It portrays the journey of British citizens leaving behind the gloom of post-war Britain for a promising future in Australia.

The forthcoming series continues to trace the journey of nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 as they navigate the complexities of life in Australia, aiming for a fresh start and the fulfillment of the Australian dream.

New intriguing characters are set to join the ensemble, including the Irish Skinner family and the dubious landlord Benny Bates, promising to inject either a dose of sunshine or drama into the lives of the returning characters.

Also returning for series two alongside Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown are Australian actors Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

Writer, creator and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters’ adventure down under.”

Filming begins in Australia in mid-February. Ten Pound Poms series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.