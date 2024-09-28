Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs (Week 2)

Strictly Come Dancing’s new series continues tonight with its second live show as the first elimination looms.

It’s a brand new dance for all the celebrity couples as they face judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:15PM with another marathon two-hour plus long show running until just after 8:30PM.

Tonight’s Song & Dance list

All fifteen couples will dance live this weekend with their second routine.

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles tonight are as follows:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Foxtrot Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy by The Tams – Stream/Download

Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: Foxtrot to Man! I Feel Like A Woman! By Shania Twain – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: Cha Cha to Closer by Ne-Yo – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Samba to Fuego by Eleni Foureira – Stream/Download

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk: American Smooth to Parklife by Blur – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: Salsa to Fireball by Pitbull, John Ryan – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: American Smooth to I Had Some Help by Post Malone, Morgan Wallen – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: Charleston to Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Paso Doble to Freed From Desire by Gala, Molella, Phil Jay – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: Tango to The Door by Teddy Swims – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Viennese Waltz to Misty Blue by Dorothy Moore – Stream/Download

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova: Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones: Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Viennese Waltz to The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss II – Stream/Download

The show returns tomorrow, Sunday 29 September at 7:15 PM, for the first results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the couple leaving the competition will be announced.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with those from last week’s episode, along with the viewers’ votes.

The two couples with the lowest scores will face off in the dance-off, with the judges deciding who to save.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special performance by Robbie Ezra Collective ft Yazmin Lacey.