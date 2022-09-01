The Bear Disney Plus release date confirmed as series comes to the UK

Disney+ has announced the UK release date for new original series The Bear.

All eight episodes of the series will be available to stream from UK and Ireland on 5 October.

The Bear follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

A teaser shares: "A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

"The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

The series co-stars include Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Abby Elliott (Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina), Edwin Lee Gibson (Ebraheim) and Matty Matheson (Neil Fak).

The title joins Disney+’ autumn line up of titles to stream, that includes Andor (21 September), The Kardashians (22 September), The Old Man (28 September) and Candy (12 October).

You can sign up to Disney+ here.