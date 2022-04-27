Iain Stirling stand up special Failing Upwards comes to Prime Video on 27 May

Iain Stirling's first Amazon Original stand-up special will be released on 27 May.

BAFTA-winning comedian, voice of Love Island and co-creator and star of Buffering, Iain Stirling will drop Failing Upwards exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

The brand new special recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre explores topics including Iain’s inability to function in the most basic of public settings, the pressures of being in the public eye and that one time a man stole his shoes.

Alongside Failing Upwards, Iain returns to bring his widely acclaimed voiceover to the eighth consecutive series of the hit BAFTA-winning reality show Love Island (ITV2) and to host the sixth consecutive series of the comedy entertainment show CelebAbility (ITV2) this summer.

Iain recently created, wrote and starred in Buffering (ITV2), a millennial sitcom following Iain, a children’s TV presenter with an aversion to kids, and his friends who are all navigating that age where they’re too old for nightclubs but too poor for mortgages.

Buffering adds to an extensive list of television credits including Taskmaster (Dave), The Russell Howard Hour, Comedians Watching Football with Friends (Sky One), The Jonathan Ross Show, Celebrity Catchphrase (ITV1), Celebrity Gogglebox and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4).

Iain recently culminated his biggest stand-up tour to date at Dublin’s Vicar Street on the 24th April 2022.

He is also the author of the book Not Ready to Adult Yet which was published through HarperCollins, along with a companion podcast of the same name.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer.