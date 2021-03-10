Buffering: ITV2 announce new comedy series starring Iain Stirling

Iain Stirling is to star and co-write a new ITV2 comedy series.

Buffering will star Iain (Love Island, CelebAbility, Taskmaster) and has been co-created and written with BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja (The Russell Howard Hour, CelebAbility, Economics with Subtitles).

The series will also star Elena Saurel (Around the World in 80 Days, Killing Eve, Gold Digger) as Olivia, Jessie Cave (Harry Potter, Trollied, Black Mirror) as Rosie, Paul G Raymond (Black Mirror, Kiri, The Windsors) as Greg, Rosa Robson (The Offenders, Inside No. 9) as Ashley, Janine Harouni (Modern Horror Stories, Patrick Melrose, Stand-Up Sketch Show) as Thalia and Sean Sagar (Fate: The Winx Saga, The Gentleman, Our Girl) as Robbie.

A teaser for the show reads: "The series will follow twenty-something Iain playing a children’s TV presenter in a complicated relationship with TV producer Olivia. Iain’s housemates Rosie, Greg, Ashley and Thalia, alongside Ashley’s old flame Robbie, will together face the daily challenges of millennial living.

"As a generation who have been brought up to believe you must live the perfect life, these friends will discover it’s ok to fail, over and over again."

The six-part series is set to air in 2021.

Iain Stirling said: “This show has been a passion project for me and Steve for years now so it’s a dream come true to see it get made.

"I cannot thank ITV2 enough for the faith they have shown in me over the years. Pinch yourself stuff!”

Paul Mortimer, ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions added "We're excited to land this new scripted comedy by Iain and Steve for ITV2.

"Comedy continues to be an important part of the channel's output and we hope this fresh take on a twenty-somethings flat-share will sit perfectly alongside our other programmes on the channel and ITV Hub.”

Richard Allen-Turner, Executive Producer, Avalon added: “We’re delighted with ITV2’s commitment and support shown for this fresh new comedy showcasing Iain and Steve’s brilliantly funny and razor-sharp millennial voices and our superb cast.”

Buffering is created and written by Iain Stirling with BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja, while the director is Martin Stirling (Inside No. 9, The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, Steen Raskopoulos's Horror: Scare BnB) and producer is Jane Bell (The Reluctant Landlord, Morgana Robinson's Dreamland, Beep).

Picture: Greg [Paul G Raymond], Thalia [Janine Harouni], Olivia [Elena Saurel], Iain [Iain Stirling], Robbie [Sean Sager], Ashley [Rosa Robson] and Rosie [Jessie Cave]. Courtesy of Avalon.