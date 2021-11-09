Squid Game is set to return to Netflix for season two.

The new Netflix hit has taken the world by storm, becoming the streaming service's biggest series launch with more than 100 million.

The South Korean thriller follows 456 desperate contestants compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win a life changing cash prize that can pull them out of their misery.

Given the show's success - and the ending of season one - a follow up seemed inevitable.

Now Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed there will be more.

In a chat with the Associated Press, he said: "So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!

"But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

However he did tease: "I will promise you this, Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

Squid Game first premiered in September 2021 on Netflix worldwide.

It stars Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, one of 456 participants who are offered a mysterious invitation to join a game for at risk people who are in dire need of money.

The contestants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix here.