Hawkeye Disney+ release date and first trailer revealed

Disney+ has revealed the release date and first trailer for its upcoming Hawkeye series.

From Disney+ and Marvel Studios, Hawkeye is a new original series set in post-blip New York City.

Advertisements

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye will be released exclusively on Disney+ on 24 November, 2021.

For now, check out the first trailer below!

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

The series will be helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

It will join a host of other Marvel Studios movies and series on Disney+ including the recent release of Black Widow and new animated series, What If...? which started streaming episodes in August.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

Advertisements

Recent additions to the service include the new season of the The Walking Dead, a special Billie Eilish 'cinematic concert experience' and reality TV series The D'Amelio Show.

Picture: Courtesy of Disney