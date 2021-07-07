The Rap Game UK season 3 release date and guest mentors revealed

The release date and a line up of guest mentors has been revealed for The Rap Game UK season 3.

With help from some of the biggest names in the business, DJ Target, Krept and Konan are back to mentor six new up and coming artists as they take part in a contest to break into the music industry.

Advertisements

The series sees the artists take part in a series of challenges designed to test their abilities and train them for success in the industry. This year, the winning artist will receive £20k to further their music career.

The Rap Game UK season 3 release date

The new series of The Rap Game UK will start on BBC iPlayer at 7PM on Thursday, 22 July.

New episodes will drop weekly on BBC iPlayer. The new series has six episodes.

Meanwhile a host of guest mentors have been announced for season 3.

Those appearing over the new instalments will include Russ Millions, Scorcher, Jammer, Hardy Caprio, Ghetts, Dizzee Rascal, Darkoo, Ivorian Doll, WSTRN, Big Zuu, Michail Antonio, Chip and Kenny Allstar.

The line up of contestants on the show were announced previously with six MCs battling it out to win series: Kay Rico, Pocaa, Saidu, Oakzy B, BrynBP and KayDizzy.

> The Rap Game UK 2021 contestants: Meet the MCs on series 3

Based on the American reality TV series of the same name, The Rap Game UK first premiere on BBC Three in 2019.

Advertisements

You can watch the first two series of The Rap Game UK in full online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC