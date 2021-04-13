Bridgerton has officially been handed THREE new seasons by Netflix.

Bridgerton launched its first season on Christmas Day and became an instant hit.

The series is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, following the competitive world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

A second season was confirmed back in January, with Netflix announcing on social media at the time: "Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix."

Now they've confirmed the show will also be back for a third and fourth season, saying today (13 April): "BREAKING NEWS FROM THE TON. Bridgerton is returning for seasons three *AND* four!"

Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton.

Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews in the series, said in a message: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue."

Bridgerton's second season is due to film later this year.

A planned release date is to be confirmed but all going well we could see see it back for Christmas at the end of the year.

For now you can stream season 1 of Bridgerton in full via Netflix UK here.

Alongside Jonathan Bailey and Julie Andrews, the cast of Bridgerton features Adjoa Andoh, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruby Barker, Regé-Jean Page, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston and Polly Walker.

The first season follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

