Stevens & McCarthy return with new BBC sketch series

Stevens & McCarthy will return for a new sketch show series on TV and online.

Following their popular BBC iPlayer shorts which launched in 2021, the comedy duo Stevens & McCarthy are back with four new episodes.

Spotlighting the comedic talents of Gayle Telfer Stevens and Louise McCarthy – two of Scotland’s most-popular performers – the new series will feature a rich variety of sketches, spoofs, skits and songs.

Written by and starring Louise McCarthy (The Scotts, Scot Squad) and Gayle Telfer Stevens (River City, Scot Squad), the four-part fast-paced comedy sketch show will feature a supporting cast with filming beginning at the end of January.

Louise and Gayle are looking forward to joining comedic forces again.

Louise says: “We are really excited to be back with some Steven’s & McCarthy. It’s pretty much an all-girl team here and we are so thrilled to bring this girl power energy to your screens. We’ve got new sketches and some nods to the favourites from other series. Expect the usual madness from us two – bonkers characters and a good auld sing-a-long thrown in for good measure. There is something for everyone in this show!”

Gayle added: “Brace yourself for the biggest female led comedy sketch show since the 90’s. Big, bold and better than ever Stevens & McCarthy are back! We’ve got great comedy characters, laughs a plenty and will showcase some of the best talent Scotland has to offer. Give it a swatch I think you’ll love it!”