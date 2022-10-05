Emmerdale celebrates landmark 50th birthday with special photo shoot

Emmerdale has revealed a special photo shoot as it celebrates its landmark 50th birthday.

Emmerdale will celebrate its upcoming birthday with an hour long episode on Sunday 16 October, exactly 50 years to the day since the programme first appeared on our screens.

Ahead of the big day, cast members including Louise Jameson, Kevin Mathurin, Emile John and Lawrence Robb, who have joined the soap in recent years have come together for a special birthday shoot.

Each of the actors have been cast by Emmerdale’s Casting Director, Faye Styring, who has been casting the show for seventeen years. Together with her team of four colleagues, Faye is continually looking to nurture new and emerging talent.

Emmerdale Casting Director, Faye Styring said: “As a team we are passionate about finding new talent and the right actor for the role. All of these actors have really made their own mark on the show already.”

On joining Emmerdale during the soaps birthday year, Karene Peter, who plays Naomi Walters said: “It’s been great joining the show at such an iconic moment in time! Everyone has been super welcoming and it feels like I’ve been here forever!”

Martelle Edinborough, who arrived on our screens as Wedding Planner, Suzy Merton, earlier this year, added: “I’m absolutely loving being part of the team. I grew up on Emmerdale so it’s a real honour to be in it especially during its 50th year of being on our screens!”

And Emmerdale vicar Charles Anderson, played by Kevin Mathurin, has settled into the village with his ex Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker).

Kevin said: “As long as I can remember my Mum never missed an episode and now she watches me in it! Emmerdale is more than an institution of British television, it’s a reminder of home.”

Further recent additions to the cast and featuring in the photo are Louise Jameson as Mary Goskirk, Darcy Grey in the role of sparky electrician Marcus Dean and Lawrence Robb who plays Mackenzie Boyd.

Also in the shoot are son of Charles and successful solicitor, Ethan Anderson, played by Emile John, and Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe Harris.

