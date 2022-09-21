Emmerdale to air special episode on 50th birthday

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th birthday with a special episode.

The ITV soap has announced an hour long episode will air on Sunday, 16 October, exactly 50 years to the day since the programme first appeared on our screens.

To celebrate, Emmerdale unveils its official cast photograph taken earlier this year outside the Woolpack pub in the Emmerdale village in Yorkshire.

Everyone from the show’s longest serving to its newer cast members, children and even the Dingle dog gathered in the Emmerdale village for this momentous occasion.

ITV previously revealed upcoming autumn storylines for the soap as it prepares for its birthday.

Emmerdale airs nightly at 7:30PM on ITV.

