Coronation Street spoiler: Bernie Winter comes face to face with her doppleganger

A lady calls at No.5 and introduces herself as Fern (GABRIELLE GLAISTER), claims that Bernie Winter (JANE HAZLEGROVE) has tried stealing her posh jacket, how will Bernie get out of this one? Credit: Danielle Baguley/ITV

Coronation Street viewers will be seeing double next week when Bernie Winter finds herself face to face with her doppleganger.

Her lookalike Fern – played by Brookside and Blackadder actress Gabrielle Glaister – will join the cobbles, attempting to rope Bernie into some dodgy antics.

Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie, proposed the idea to writer Jonathan Harvey after she Gabrielle were constantly mistaken for each other.

And Jane revealed that during filming even some of their Coronation Street colleagues couldn’t tell the pair apart.

She said: “I mentioned this idea to Jonathan a while ago. Gabby and I are constantly mistaken for each other with people saying they have seen one of us in something when it was the other one. We have often laughed about it together but then I started thinking it might be fun to have her in the show as Bernie’s secret twin or a doppelganger.

“I was so chuffed when they told me that they had devised this storyline and that Gabby was on board.

“Shortly after I had heard that we were doing the story, I was at the Soap Awards and someone who used to work with Gabby started talking to me thinking I was her. The actor was mortified when I pointed out who I was but of course I don’t mind being mistaken for Gabby, it is a huge compliment and secretly I was thinking ‘that’s brilliant, this storyline is going to work so well’.”

Gabrielle added: “Jane and I have been mistaken for each other for years and years .Me constantly denying that I was in Casualty, Jane insisting that she wasn’t in Brookside! Or people congratulating me on my performance in something I wasn’t in because it was Jane being brilliant.

“A very good friend of mine texted me last week to say he caught a bit of Corrie and thought I was very good. I pointed out that I wasn’t on screen yet!!

“When they approached me with the storyline It seemed like fate! What they’ve written is so clever and I’m having a ball working with Jane.”

The plotline starts on 26 August with a mix-up about a parcel collection.

ITV tease: “Bernie is collecting Joseph’s new school uniform when she is given a parcel for Fern by a shop assistant who mistakes her for the other woman. Fern arrives at the house demanding her parcel and accusing Bernie of theft. The women are struck by how alike they are and the following week Fern offers Bernie a dodgy way of earning some money.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8PM on ITV.

You can catch up with episodes on ITV Hub here.