ITV has unveiled its Christmas storylines for Emmerdale - here's a spoiler-filled preview of what to expect.

In a series of teasers, soap bosses have revealed what's to come from the soap over the coming weeks.

Advertisements

This festive season, the Emmerdale villagers will be seen awake to a thin dusting of what appears to be snow on Christmas morning but is all as it seems?

It’s the season of good will, but the underhanded Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) goes sparing on dishing out any joy, particularly when he is feeling under so much pressure. Will Al find a solution for his financial problems or could his world collapse?

The seasonal cheer will give some villagers the confidence to make life-changing decisions and fresh starts with their lives. Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is hopeful for what hers will bring.

Christmas Day at the Dingles is usually a happy family celebration but recently divisions have formed in this clan. With Sam Dingle (James Hooton) desperate to make things better, can he reunite them at this time?

The sense of a threat from within the Village still looms large, but it is now Dawn (Olivia Bromley) who needs to watch her back? But could there be other villagers in danger before the week is over?

Meanwhile, there is love on the cards this Christmas week for some but jealousy rears its head despite a Christmas proposal.

Finally, it is likely to be an emotional Christmas for Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) given it’s the first without daughter Leanna. But when he enjoys a little too much wine a drunk Liam is rescued, but could he find himself in a dangerous situation?

As the dust clears it is soon apparent this will be a Christmas the villagers will never forget, leaving some things changed forever.

Advertisements

Emmerdale airs on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

More on: Emmerdale Soaps