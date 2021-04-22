Janine Butcher set for an explosive return to EastEnders

Janine Butcher is set to make a dramatic return to BBC One's EastEnders.

Iconic villain Janine, played by Charlie Brooks was last seen on the show in 2014 having been first introduced in 1989.

Seven years after departing the square, Janine is being lined up to make a comeback as part of an explosive new storyline.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Bosses have a huge story planned for Charlie’s return.

"They are keeping tight-lipped about whether Janine will come back as a reformed character after all the chaos she has caused in the past.

"But she certainly has a lot of history in Albert Square so whether she will be welcomed back with open arms or not remains to be seen."

The BBC has yet to official reveal more details about the Janine's return.

She was last seen being shunned by the residents of Walford after avoiding conviction for murdering her fourth husband, Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd).

Prior to that Janine had infamously killed her first husband, Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) by pushing him off a cliff edge.

The source added: "One thing the viewers can be sure about is that it is bound to be explosive. Wherever Janine goes, drama is never far behind.”

Speaking in 2018 about a possible return to EastEnders, Charlie - who revealed Janine was "off in France somewhere" - said: "I always say the same thing, you don't know what the future holds, never say never.. who knows?"

For now you can watch EastEnders airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

Latest episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

