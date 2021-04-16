Davood Ghadami is to join the cast of Holby City on BBC One.

The actor will join the long-running medical drama as Eli Ebrahimi, Holby City’s new Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

The BBC tease: "New character Eli is a talented, if slightly idiosyncratic surgeon. Excitable, passionate and exploding with energy, Eli puts work above everything."

Davood said today: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show.

"Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival!”

Sean Gleeson, Series Producer of Holby City addded: “We’re delighted that Davood has joined us. We are more than excited to welcome Davood from EastEnders to Holby and know that he is going to be a fantastic addition to our cast.”

Prior to joining Holby City, Davood is well known for his role as Kush Kazemi in EastEnders. Davood starred in the BBC One show from 2014 and set pulses racing when he joined as Albert Square’s latest ladies’ man.

His first TV appearance was in 2005 on The Bill and his other TV work includes Doctor Who, The Omid Djalili Show, Taggart, Silent Witness, Life’s Too Short, Law & Order, Top Boy and Skins Redux - and in 2017 he took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Davood will make his on screen debut as Eli later in the year.

Holby City currently airs Tuesday nights on BBC One. You can watch the series online and catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.