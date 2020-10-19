Denise Welch is to join the cast of Hollyoaks, playing Nikki Sanderson’s on-screen mum.

A dance teacher by trade, ‘Trish’ arrives in Hollyoaks under the ominous shadow of boyfriend, Brad who immediately takes a shine to Maxine (played by Nikki). Will he drive a wedge between mother and daughter?

Trish's arrival comes much to the shock of Maxine, who since arriving in Hollyoaks in 2012 and saying farewell to sister, Mitzeee (Rachel Shenton), has fought many battles without her immediate family around her.

Denise and Nikki previously worked together on Coronation Street when they played Natalie Barnes and Candice Stowe.

But that’s not Denise’s only Hollyoaks connection, as she’s also starred with Chelsee Healey (Goldie) in Waterloo Road and is a Loose Woman alongside Kelle Bryan (Martine).

Speaking about her new role, Denise said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks in this, their 25th year.

“I’m looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones. The character of Trish Minniver is an actor’s dream and I can’t wait to introduce her to you.”

As well as acting credits including Soldier Soldier, Waterloo Road, ground-breaking Boy Meets Girl and Benidorm, plus 18 years as a panellist on Loose Women, Denise is also a Sunday Times bestselling author.

Denise will make her first appearance on screen as Trish in January 2021.