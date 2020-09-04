Coronation Street and Emmerdale to return to six episodes a week

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will return to six episodes a week later this month (September).

Both shows cut back their number of weekly episodes earlier this year when the pandemic caused production to pause.

Advertisements

With filming having now resumed, ITV say both soaps will be back with six episodes from Monday 14th September.

Coronation Street will be airing twice a night on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It’s full steam ahead in Weatherfield this autumn as Coronation Street returns to six episodes a week in the run up to the show’s 60th anniversary on December 9.

ITV tease: "A series of explosive storylines will see David and Shona fighting to rekindle their lost love, Daniel’s confused emotional connection to sex worker Nicky deepen, an epic feud between Abi and Debbie begins, while Peter’s involvement in Abi’s dark past will bring trouble to his own door with Carla.

"Leanne will take on the world as she fights to save her son Oliver, however a face from Nick’s past threatens his future when Natasha Blakeman returns to Weatherfield.

Advertisements

"Natasha isn’t the only face returning to Coronation Street, Todd Grimshaw’s return spells more heartache for Eileen and plants a bomb under Billy and Paul. But it’s not all heartache for Eileen when a new arrival puts a spring in her step! "

Meanwhile Emmerdale will air each weekday from Monday 14th September with double episodes on Thursdays.

"And as the nights grow darker, so do the secrets that lurk around every corner. Guilt, betrayal and resentment are at the centre of the village this autumn," say ITV of the upcoming storylines. "Dawn and Harriet deal with the consequences of murdering Malone but how long will his corpse remain concealed in the graveyard?

"With Belle having chosen a Tate over the Dingles, will a family war ensue? Belle will have to make a decision that could change her life, and those around her, forever.

"However, it’s not just the old faces that are causing chaos as Moira’s brother arrives on the scene. He’s set to get pulses racing and cause trouble for some of our most loved characters."

Advertisements

Corrie Producer Iain MacLeod said: “The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering. I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts."

Emmerdale Executive producer, Jane Hudson said: “I’m so proud of the tireless work that everyone has put into getting us back to six episodes a week. The commitment, loyalty and enthusiasm from our cast, crew and different teams has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”