Sky just announced that Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, the hit comedy show that dives deep into the quirks of television, is coming back for a second series.

The show, which made its debut earlier this year, quickly became a fan favourite with its light-hearted and hilarious take on TV’s most iconic and occasionally infamous moments.

Hosted by the ever-charming Rob Beckett, the show pays tribute to the best (and sometimes worst) of television.

Rob is joined by two team captains: Alison Hammond, who first stole our hearts on Big Brother back in 2003 and has since become a TV legend, and Josh Widdicombe, the comedian and presenter known for his quick wit and love of classic TV.

Each episode features guest stars from across the entertainment world, with regular appearances from the hilarious Natasia Demetriou, who adds her unique comedic flair to the mix.

The eight-episode series runs for 45 minutes per episode and is packed with trivia-filled rounds that put the teams’ TV knowledge to the test.

Rob joked about the series: “The show was named before I was asked to host, so as a person named Rob Beckett, it seems only fitting that I, Rob Beckett, should be at the helm.”