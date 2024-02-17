Secrets of the London Underground back for new series

UKTV has greenlit a fourth series of the popular factual programme Secrets of the London Underground, set to premiere later this year on Yesterday and free streaming service UKTV Play.

Since its debut, Secrets of the London Underground has captivated over 10.1 million viewers across its series, becoming one of the top-performing titles on UKTV Play and a favourite among Yesterday’s audience.

The upcoming series has commenced filming, bringing back the esteemed duo of rail historian Tim Dunn, known for The Architecture The Railways Built, and Siddy Holloway from the London Transport Museum. Together, they will explore hidden facets of the Tube, sharing stories and secrets that highlight its significance in British social and rail history.

Siddy Holloway, instrumental in developing the museum’s Hidden London programme, provides unique access to the Underground’s lesser-seen areas, while Chris Nix, Assistant Director at the London Transport Museum, will contribute as a Historical Consultant, drawing from the museum’s extensive archives.

Elizabeth McKay, Director of London Transport Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be working with UKTV again to share the stories and treasures from our museum archives with the public. There are still so many secret locations to explore on the Underground network, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind the scenes to reveal even more of its fascinating history.”

Gerald Casey, channel director for Yesterday, added: “Yesterday’s viewers have taken to Tim and Siddy’s passion and knowledge about the London Underground’s hidden past. It’s great to bring them another series, packed of course with curious facts.”

Past series are available online on UKTV Play now.