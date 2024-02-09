Sam Thompson and Johannes Radebe to spice up Loose Women & Men

Loose Women & Men will return for a new special next week on ITV1 and ITVX with Sam Thompson joining the show.

King of the Jungle Sam Thompson will make his debut on the panel alongside Strictly star and ‘Loose Man’ Johannes Radebe, plus original Loose Women Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha.

The episode will air on Friday, 16 February at 12:30PM, live on ITV1 and ITVX.

As well as discussing the day’s hottest topics, Sam and Nadia will open up on living and loving with ADHD.

Ahead of the special episode, Sam Thompson said: “Let’s go Loose Women and Men! I can’t wait to join the show for the first time and to get stuck into lots of conversations with the rest of the panel.

“As well as sharing my view point on what’s been going on in the news, I’ll also be chatting more about my ADHD and what life looks like since I’ve had an official diagnosis. I know Nadia has ADHD too, so I’m really looking forward to speaking with her about it.

“As a subject that’s naturally close to both of our hearts, what better week to be discussing it than around Valentine’s!”

Johannes Radebe said: “I’ve loved being a guest on Loose Women and on the Loose Men panel every time, so Loose Women & Men is going to be the best of both worlds.

“The show is a wonderful opportunity to discuss the topics that mean the most to not only us, but those watching at home, and I’m proud to be a part of that. I always learn something new too and of course we have a lot of lunchtime laughs so it’s not one to be missed.”

Nadia Sawalha commented: “We always love having Johannes on the show, he’s a real favourite of mine and Kaye’s, and I can’t wait to have a good old chinwag with Sam on the panel.

“Having received a late ADHD diagnosis on Loose Women, I know first hand how much it helps to talk about these experiences and that Sam has similarly been open about his diagnosis. Next week we’ll be chatting about life and love and how ADHD affects us for the better and worse!”

Kaye Adams said: “It’s good to talk – and everyone knows how good Nadia and I are it! – but I can’t wait to hear to Johannes and Sam’s take on things too in the latest of our Loose Women & Men specials.”

Loose Women & Men airs Friday, 16 February from 12:30PM on ITV1 & ITVX.