Rylan Clark addresses dating rumours with Rob Rinder

As Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder head on holiday together for their new TV show, rumours about the nature of their relationship have prompted Rylan to set the record straight.

The two telly personalities are currently exploring Italy together on BBC Two series, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

Amidst their televised travels, Rylan took to social media to address the speculation directly after a journalist approached his mother.

“To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t,” Rylan posted on X.

He clarified the nature of his relationship with Rob Rinder, stating: “The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder; he’s one of my closest friends.”

Rylan then quipped: “Next time tweet me. Thanks.”

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour continues Sunday nights on BBC Two.

it follows the duo as they delve into Italy’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Starting their journey in Venice, they immerse themselves in everything from traditional Venetian painting techniques to the grandeur of Florence’s Renaissance art, and finally, the ancient wonders of Rome.

Despite the personal challenges both have faced recently, Rylan describes the series as a chance to escape and embrace new experiences.

“You see the evolution of our friendship. We were just mates before but now we’re friends. We’ve both been through pain recently so we’re getting away from it on the original package holiday, the Grand Tour, which is about experiencing new things,” he shared in a recent interview.